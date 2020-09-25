County commissioner candidates report campaign finances

ROCKINGHAM — The candidates for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners have been campaigning as much as they can within COVID-19 restrictions over the last several months. Here’s a look at where they stand on their campaign finances at this point in the race.

All the candidates have filed the necessary documents with the Richmond County Board of Elections in a timely manner so far, and no one is delinquent on their filings, according to Elections Director Connie Kelly.

As of June 30, Republican Andy Grooms is the candidate with the most cash on hand with $1,665, followed by Democrat Michael Legrand with $1,027. Republican Toni Maples has the third most cash on hand with $550, followed by Democrat Jimmy Capps with $437.66 and Republican Jeff Smart with $150.48. Democrat Dewey Brower has not yet disclosed his finances, and isn’t required to until he reaches the $1,000 threshold, according to Kelly.

While Smart has the lowest cash on hand of those who have reported, he has received the most in contributions, though they are all from himself. Smart, the owner of Mabry’s Drug and the former mayor of Hamlet, has put in $3,500 of his own money into his campaign. Smart has also spent the most money, $3,434.04, with that money going towards advertising, according to the most recent campaign finance disclosures available.

Grooms has received $3,260.15 in contributions from individuals and $1,645.15 in in-kind contributions, meaning a non-monetary contribution. Those in-kind contributions include a donation of an Oracle rifle and a Remington 783 rifle valued at $1035.45 total, and a Hellcat 9mm handgun valued at $550. All of the firearms were donated by a William Andrew Grooms of Hamlet.

Kelly said that Grooms sought approval from the North Carolina Board of Elections before adding the guns to his campaign. She added that candidates including guns in their campaign contributions is not uncommon. Attempts to reach Grooms via text and phone call Thursday were not successful.

Grooms’ campaign has not reported any disbursements of campaign funds as of June 30.

Maples has received $550 in donations from individuals, while Legrand has received $100 and Capps has received none, according to campaign records.

How to vote

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9, 2020. Visit www.richmondnc.com/178/board-of-elections for information on how to request an absentee ballot, look up your polling place, view sample ballots, verify your voter registration information and find Board of Elections meeting schedules.

You can vote either in person during the early voting period, in person on Election Day, Nov. 3 or by absentee ballot by mail. A request form for an absentee ballot by mail must be received by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020. Call the Board of Elections at 910-997-8253 or go to their office at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham for inquiries about voting.

The Richmond County Board of Elections approved this year’s early voting sites in July. Those are the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, the Browder Park gym, First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet and First United Methodist Church in Ellerbe.

The Cooperative Extension office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The other sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

These other sites will also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.