Beep! Beep! ‘Car-cert’ revives live music

HAMLET — The first of Richmond Community College’s string of “Car-certs” was held Thursday, offering attendees a chance to a enjoy live music while safely social distancing in their cars.

The Cole Auditorium had to cancel or postpone more than 130 events due to COVID-19, and was looking for a way to continue to hold large events without putting people at risk for transmitting the contagious virus. Director Joey Bennett said they looked at how other large venues and universities were carrying on with live events, and adapted this structure to fit their resources with the guidance of the Richmond County Health Department.

Attendees lined up in their cars Thursday for a performance by the jazz band A New Creation, and were provided with an FM radio station that was also playing the music. This is the first of six performances which will be held each week for the next five weeks.

“I love it,” Jim Thomas of Rockingham said of the show as he watched from his car with his family on Thursday. Thomas said the special radio station worked well, but the audio from the stage was loud enough for them to enjoy it like normal.

Jennifer Crump, also of Rockingham, who was enjoying the performance with Thomas, said she has “missed live music like nobody’s business” this summer and was happy to be able to do it again.

Other concerts in the series include rock band The Ponder Project on Friday, Oct. 2; Americana band Whiskey Brown with Rockingham native Rodney Ingle on Thursday, Oct. 8; contemporary gospel group 2nd Chance Ministries on Thursday, Oct. 15; bluegrass band The Axe Handlers on Friday, Oct. 23; and 80s throwback band Cassette Rewind (with Richmond county native Brandon Kirkley) on Friday, Oct. 30.

There will be different food vendors at each “Car-cert” performance. On Thursday, Seafoodie and Kona Ice set up to serve the crowd of about two dozen cars. Bennett said that, with this being the first show, they weren’t expecting a big turnout but were pleased with the attendance Thursday.

“I’m glad we’re able to support the artists, some of whom haven’t been able to perform since March, and to give some exposure to the food trucks,” Bennett said.

For information, call the Cole Auditorium at (910) 410-1691.

