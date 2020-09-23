County Crime Report: Sept. 23

SEPTEMBER 18

ELLERBE — At 5:27 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on North Main Street following a report of a suspect using a receipt to return items he grabbed off the store shelf, stealing $21.85 cash. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:59 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim’s vehicles and outbuildings, causing $180 of damage to two tires on a Hyundai Accent, and stealing $7 cash and a brown and gray skill saw, valued at $150. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Biden/Harris political sign from the yard. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

SEPTEMBER 19

HAMLET — At 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Summer Drive following a report of a suspect stealing an orange Husqvarna 46-inch riding lawnmower, valued at $2,000. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Lane following a report of a suspect stealing the North Carolina registration plate, valued at $50, off the vehicle. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 7:19 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Campbell Road following a report of a suspect stealing a red/rust-colored cattle fence, valued at $200, and a red riding lawnmower, valued at $100. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 21

HOFFMAN — At 5:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on James G. Watson Road following a report of a suspect stealing a .30-caliber rifle with a scope, valued at $300. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

