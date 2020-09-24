DA dismisses charges against Stephen Sings Sr.

ROCKINGHAM — All of the charges against Stephen Sings Sr., whose arrest at a Richmond Raider football game in December 2019 went viral, have been dismissed.

Sings was charged with two felony counts of assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, five misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official, and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. He was placed under a $150,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail.

District Attorney Reece Saunders dismissed these charges last week after multiple continuances, but declined to explain his reasoning in an interview Wednesday. Court documents state only that, “The state elects not to proceed” on each of the charges.

”I can’t elaborate on it, I don’t like to do that,” Saunders said. “If I explain my decision in any case I will do nothing but explain because we make these decisions all day every day.”

The State Bureau of Investigation took over the case in the days after the arrest, and completed their investigation last month. Saunders’ office received their report at the end of August. The SBI’s investigation looked into both Sings’ arrest and the conduct of the sheriff’s deputies that were involved in his arrest, and it is up to Saunders whether to issue charges or any disciplinary action against the officers.

Saunders said Wednesday that he has since finished his review, but declined to comment on the SBI investigation until the conclusion of Sings’ son’s case, Stephen Kernal Sings.

“It’s all connected,” Saunders said referring to the cases of Sings and his son, and the SBI investigation.

The younger Sings is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct incurred the same night his father was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30. A visiting judge will preside over Stephen Kernal Sings’ case, Saunders said, because “none of our judges are willing to hear it.”

The livestream of the incident shows Sings Sr. approach Lieutenant Damond Allen from behind and say, “Hey Officer Allen, now can you explain why you locked my son up? What did he do wrong? I want to know.”

“I don’t have anything to say to you,” responded Allen, adding, “This isn’t even open for discussion.”

Sings protests, saying, “This is your duty to talk to me,” at which point Allen hands another officer his water bottle before reaching for Sings’ arms and ordering him to “put your hands around your back.” A tussle ensued a short time later, out of view of the camera, and lead to several other officers joining in to wrestle Sings to the ground, tazing him and beating him multiple times in the process.

Sings has been outspoken about the case, maintaining since his arrest that the officers involved need to be fired and demanding Sheriff James Clemmons answer for their actions. Allen was placed on administrative leave for two months after the incident and has since been on administrative duty, meaning working only in the office, according to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge.

“It feels good to have the charges dropped but at the same time I feel as though there’s a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to what happened,” Sings said Wednesday. “I wasn’t ever worried about the case, even if I had to go to trial … God knows what’s the truth.”

Sings’ attorney, William Harding, who is also representing Sings’ son, expressed gratitude for Saunders being “fair” in his decision to dismiss the charges. Harding said the arrest never should have happened and that the color of Sings’ skin played a role in the way the officers reacted.

“Asking a question got him arrested,” Harding said flatly, adding that, per the 4th Amendment, “anything that stems from an unlawful search and seizure is thrown out.”

On Sings’ son’s case, Harding said he trusts that whichever judge is selected to preside over the case will be “fair and impartial.”