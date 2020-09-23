Downtown Rockingham building, other properties auctioned off

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — A dilapidated building in a prominent location near Harrington Square was one of several Richmond County properties auctioned off by Iron Horse Auctions on Wednesday.

Located at the corner where East Washington Street forks off around the Harrington Square island, the commercial building — on a 0.30-acre property previously owned by Tri-City Inc., which earlier this year was renamed to C.F. Smith Property Group — was sold to an unidentified party that submitted a winning bid of $7,500. Per Richmond County GIS records, the property’s tax value is $106,488.

The exterior of the commercial building shows that the property is in need of renovations; several of its windows are boarded up and the paint is weathered.

It’ll be a while before the identity of the winning bidder is made public. Marc Baysek, vice president of Iron Horse, said the first step after the auction is for Iron Horse to reach out to the parties involved for final approval. If the bid is accepted, a 30 to 60 day process will begin that will lead to the deed being entered into the public record by the Register of Deeds.

Elsewhere in Rockingham, three adjacent lots located off Biltmore Drive, next to the Walgreens on U.S. 74 were also sold in an Iron Horse auction. One of the lots is a 1.25-acre property previously owned by Combined Land Co., another is a 0.68-acre property previously owned by Fare Enterprises of Rockingham in care of Claude Smith, and the third is a small 0.09-acre property that was also tied to Fare Enterprises. The former Combined Land Co. property and the .09-acre former Fare Enterprises property were bundled together and brought in a winning bid of $14,600. The top bid for the 0.68-acre former Fare Enterprises property was $6,900.

Another Combined Land Co. property, this one located next to the Burger King at the corner of U.S. 74 and S. Long Drive, brought in a winning bid of $6,250.

Also up for auction was a 1.6-acre commercial parcel located on U.S. 74 Business in Hamlet. The entity previously tied to the property was Anson Loan Co., in care of Tri City Inc. Its tax value is listed as $132,725; the winning bid was $33,000.

Two other Hamlet properties — an 8.83-acre lot on Gin Mill Road and a 2.08-acre lot on Lackey Street — brought in winning bids of $7,000 apiece. Both were Fare Enterprises properties.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.