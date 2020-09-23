ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man is facing multiple drug charges, including meth trafficking.

Camron Allen Miles, 23, of McDonald Avenue is charged with one felony count of trafficking in methamphetamine and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 17, Hamlet Police arrested Miles after he was allegedly found in possession of 32 grams of methamphetamine, along with scales and needles, according to court documents.

He was also found in possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

Miles is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 1.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Miles has two previous convictions for misdemeanor larceny in Moore County and Anson County in 2016, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or nmadhavan@www.yourdailyjournal.com. Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.