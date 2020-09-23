Sheriff’s office seeking suspect in four armed robberies

Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Anyone with information about these robberies is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in four armed robberies over the last week.

Described as a black male who is between 5 ft. 6 in. tall and 5 ft. 9 in. tall, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds and being between the ages of 18 and 25, the man is believed to have committed robberies at convenience stores in Cordova, Hoffman, the Rockingham area and within Rockingham city limits.

In these robberies, the man has displayed a long gun, according to the sheriff’s office. A screenshot of surveillance footage shows the man in a black hoodie with white gloves and a face mask apparently pulling this gun out of his pants. Another screenshot shows him dressed the same, except with a black mask on, aiming the gun at a store clerk.

The sheriff’s office and the Richmond County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (910) 997-5454, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 895-3232, the Rockingham Police Department at (910) 895-2468 or dial 9-1-1.