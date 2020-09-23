RCC to display ‘Our Heroes Tree’ starting Sept. 24

HAMLET – Richmond Community College will once again be honoring veterans this fall with an Our Heroes’ Tree display. Although the College will not be able to have a service this year, RCC wants to make this special event available for community members to reflect, rejoice and remember those who have and are currently serving in the military.

Our Heroes’ Tree is a national initiative that bridges military and civilian communities by honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members and their families. Communities, classrooms, families and groups come together to discover and celebrate the names and stories of family members, friends, neighbors and others who have served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. They create remembrance ornaments that are hung on a tree honoring the legacies of American service people.

A tree will be on display beginning Sept. 24 in the main lobby of the Cole Auditorium. Anyone is welcome to visit the Cole during normal business hours, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to hang ornaments or view the tree.

Measures will be taken to assure everyone’s safety for visits with Our Heroes’ Tree. Masks are required to enter any building on RCC’s campuses.

The tree will remain on display until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Anyone wanting their ornament returned must pick it up the week immediately after Veterans Day when the Our Heroes’ Tree display ends.

For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree, contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at (910) 410-1907 or [email protected]

Hosted in more than 30 states and on U.S. military bases in 10 countries, Our Heroes’ Tree was created by Marlene Lee and Stephanie Pickup in 2005 to show appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces.