New true crime book features Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A new book that details famous true crime stories in Richmond County is set to release next week on Sept. 28.

“True Crime Stories of Eastern North Carolina” by Cathy Pickens is a collection of cases from around the eastern part of the state, including Fayetteville, Southport, Baldhead Island, and Rockingham.

The book recounts the still-unsolved murder of taxi driver Bob Hines in 1939 and the Ormond/Cole case stemming from the 1925 murder of W.W. “Bill” Ormond. Pickens said Rockingham is the only town that had two crime cases featured in the book.

The book is published by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press. After Pickens finished a book for them about true crime stories in Charlotte, she said they asked her about writing one for the eastern part of the state.

“I thought that sounded like a dandy idea,” Pickens said.

While doing research for the book, Pickens and her husband travelled around and visited the towns featured in the book to get photos of relevant spots for each crime story. In Rockingham, she stopped by the First United Methodist Church, Ledbetter’s Pond, the Manufacturers Building and the Richmond County Courthouse.

“Rockingham was our first stop,” Pickens said. “I was quite struck there to see Ledbetter’s Pond because it actually figures in both the cases, and the Manufacturer’s Building, which is a gorgeous building downtown. Just a lot of history there. It’s a fascinating place.”

Pickens said she likes to collect details and information that is known about certain cases and compile it all together. Being fascinated by forensic science, she said she enjoys chasing details that speak to her when she’s telling a story.

She said she relied on printed or broadcast published items and court transcripts as source material to re-tell these stories.

“I’m sure there’s some other wonderful cases from Rockingham that I didn’t pick, so folks can email me and let me know about them,” Pickens said. “I like putting together those little pieces of cases or other stories and making those connections. There was some fascinating history.”

