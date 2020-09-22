2M in NC now have REAL ID

Related Articles

RALEIGH — With almost one year remaining until the REAL ID Act goes into effect, approximately 2 million North Carolinians have received their REAL ID license or ID enhancement as of last week.

A REAL ID card is similar to a standard ID, the main difference being a security stamp on the REAL ID that is intended to prevent tampering or duplication. As of Oct. 1, 2021, federal agencies will require a REAL ID, U.S. Passport or another form of federally-approved identification to board commercial airlines and to enter many federal buildings or facilities. That date was originally Oct. 1 of this year, but complications from the COVID-19 pandemic caused the REAL ID Act’s implementation date to be postponed.

“A REAL ID is optional and not a requirement, but depending on one’s situation, it could make flying domestically or entering federal facilities easier by not requiring you to carry multiple identification documents,” a N.C. Department of Transportation press release reads.

REAL IDs won’t be required to do things such as drive, vote, apply for federal benefits, access a hospital or participate in law enforcement proceedings, according to the DOT.

Applicants need to visit their local driver license office — a REAL ID cannot be obtained online. Applicants are required to bring the following items: one document proving identity and date of birth; one document confirming the individual’s social security number; and two documents, with the individual’s current physical address, proving North Carolina residency, Non-U.S. citizens will need to bring one document proving their legal presence.

