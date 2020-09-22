Morrison inmates being isolated after outbreak

HOFFMAN — Of the 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Richmond County Health Department on Monday, 19 were from Morrison Correctional Institution.

Currently, Morrison Correctional has 25 active cases of COVID-19 among its population of about 425 total prisoners, according to John Bull, a Division of Prisons spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. There have been 29 total cases at the facility, and the 19 new cases were all reported since Sunday, Sept. 20, Bull said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an “outbreak” as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period in a congregate living setting.

There have also been 26 staff members at the prison that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 13 have met the CDC and DHHS criteria to be considered recovered and have returned to work, while the other 13 remain off the job in home isolation.

Per the Division of Prisons’ medical protocols for addressing COVID-19, offenders who test positive are separated from the rest of the prison population and placed in medical isolation to reduce spread of the virus.

Contact tracing is then done to identify other prisoners who may have had contact with the prisoner who tested positive. Those in the same housing units as the prisoner who tested positive are placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice daily temperature checks. Any prisoner that shows symptoms is moved into medical isolation and is tested.

Bull said all individual housing units within the prisons are “cohorted,” meaning they are kept in groups to prevent prisoners from mixing with those in other housing units. Each housing unit eats together and has recreational time together.

Bull said these steps are part of the state’s precautionary virus-mitigation strategy to better prevent the spread of the virus in a prison.

Visitation at prisons has been suspended since March 16, but the Division of Prisons announced on Sept. 18 that limited visitation with significant restrictions would resume Oct. 1.

Also on Sept. 18, the Division of Prisons reported that they had distributed 300,000 disposable three-ply cloth masks to prison staff and prisoners across the state. An additional 300,000 washable three-ply masks have been ordered and are expected to be distributed in the next few weeks. This would make enough for all prisoners and staff across the state to have five of these washable masks.

“The Division of Prisons is working hard to protect the health and safety of the staff and the offenders, and this remains the top priority in this first-in-a-century pandemic,” Bull said.

