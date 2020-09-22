Church blood drive will also test for COVID-19 antibodies

ELLERBE — The First Baptist Church on Main Street will hold a Red Cross blood drive this week that for the first time will check donors’ blood for COVID-19 antibodies.

This time around, the Red Cross has asked the church to bring in 62 donations which will go to support various the responses to natural disasters and help those in need. The drive will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the First Baptist Church located at 2116 Main St. in Ellerbe.

Town Council member Elsie Freeman said the church’s many blood drives tend to draw people from all over the region.

“(The Red Cross) definitely needs all they can get,” Freeman said.

The donors’ blood will be tested for evidence of COVID-19 antibodies, according to Maya Franklin of the Red Cross. A positive antibody result does not confirm whether the patient is currently infected with the virus nor whether they are immune to it.

“Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms,” Franklin said in an email. “Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.”

Donors will be able to view their antibody test results on the Red Cross Blood Donor app or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org within seven to 10 days. Antibodies help doctors learn more about possible treatments for COVID-19, according to MayoClinic.org.

Call Freeman at 910-817-4720 for more information about donating.

