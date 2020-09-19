Hundreds participate in Back the Blue Ride

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Riders prepare to leave the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking lot before heading to Laurinburg. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Rep. Dan Bishop greets a Back the Blue Ride participant on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Back the Blue Ride participants applaud Rep. Dan Bishop on Saturday after he delivered a speech in support of law enforcement. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Riders from Scotland County roll into the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking during the Back the Blue Ride on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of people from across several counties came out to support local law enforcement officers by riding in the “Back the Blue Ride” on Saturday.

Laurinburg Police Officer Chris Jackson and his fiance Judy Smith organized the ride to “do something positive” for law enforcement officers in Scotland County as well as Richmond County.

“It was an awesome turnout,” Jackson said. “We counted 245 bikes when we left Rockingham. I thought it would be a big turnout but I didn’t think it would be this big.”

The ride began in Laurinburg and had its first stop at Hide-A-Way Tavern in Rockingham, where more riders joined the group. The riders then departed for Jerry’s Deli in in Laurinburg, passing Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham Police Department, the Hamlet Police Department, the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office along the way.

“There’s been a lot of negatives around law enforcement lately, luckily not much here but across the country,” Jackson said. “And it just means a lot as an officer that all these people came out to support us.”

Before the riders left Rockingham, Rep. Dan Bishop stopped by to talk with some of the participants and deliver a speech in support of local law enforcement. Bishop is a Republican running for re-election to the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Using a police car’s built-in PA system, Bishop tearfully recalled the death of Henderson County police officer Ryan Hendrix, who was killed in the line of duty the week before.

“The murder of Ryan Hendrix is not an isolated story,” Bishop said, reading from a prepared statement. “193 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 2020, up 86%. It’s the deadliest of the past 10 years.”

In-person and on social media, Bishop in recent months has been outspoken in his support of law enforcement, as well as his condemnation of damage caused by protesters demonstrating in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“I’m here to day with you to speak about a fast-growing cancer in our civic spirit, an activism that exploits the wound of our national psyche born of racial injustice in our history, an activism that draws explicitly on Marxism and attacks the core foundations of our society, including — and foremost among them — the consensus of support for law enforcement. A consensus that abides in every nation that’s capable of surviving,” Bishop said.

Bishop is running for re-election against Cynthia Wallace, a Democrat.

