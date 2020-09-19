Rockingham Crime Report: Sept. 18

SEPTEMBER 9

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:27 p.m., police responded to the Speedway on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing three Win $50 or $100 lottery tickets, valued at $30; a Power 10 lottery ticket, valued at $10; three Lots of 100 lottery tickets, valued at $6; two Diamond Dazzler lottery tickets, valued at $2; a 5 Million Fortune lottery ticket, valued at $20; a 4 Million Gold lottery ticket, valued at $20; three Supreme Riches lottery tickets, valued at $90; and $110 cash. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 10:17 p.m., police responded to a residence on North Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect shooting a gun into the residence, causing $100 of damage to a window and $200 of damage to the drywall. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 10

ROCKINGHAM – At 10:15 p.m., police responded to the Quik Chek service station on South U.S. Highway 1 following a report of a suspect in possession of a stolen Honda Accord, valued at $1,000; a brown tri-fold wallet containing personal items, valued at $25; and four silver keys, valued at $10. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM – At 8:23 a.m., police responded to Dieffenbach Chevrolet on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle, causing $150 of damage to the dash kit and wire harness, and stealing an aftermarket radio, valued at $250. The case is inactive.

SEPTEMBER 11

ROCKINGHAM – At 7:04 a.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect busting in the back window of a Nissan Sentra, causing $250 of damage. The case is inactive.

SEPTEMBER 12

ROCKINGHAM – At 6:57 a.m., police responded to the Budget Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect stealing $800. The case is inactive.

SEPTEMBER 13

ROCKINGHAM – At 11:30 a.m., police responded to Glenwood Freewill Baptist Church following a report of a suspect breaking in, causing $50 of damage to a door window pane, and stealing a speaker, valued at $400. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:08 a.m., police responded to a residence Pickett Street following a report of a suspect stealing a female pitbull, valued at $500. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 16

ROCKINGHAM – At 7:48 a.m., police responded to a residence on Valley Hill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a Hyundai Sonata and stealing an iPhone 5, valued at $100, and $2,700 cash. The case is still active.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.