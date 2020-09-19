Theatre devotee raises money for her ‘second family’

ROCKINGHAM — When the Richmond Community Theatre was broken into last month, one its young devotees was inspired to pitch in to help the Theatre through an already tough period.

Bella Provenzano, 15, who has been a part of the Theatre’s productions for three years, when she heard what had happened, started a GoFundMe and reached out to family and friends for donations. Bella also donated half the money she earned from selling art on social media since early on in the pandemic. She said that now that she had her own source of income, she wanted to use it on a cause she cared about.

In total, she raised $655 for the Theatre, and surprised Director Merrie Dawkins with a check this week while Dawkins was at Bella’s house to pick up some tiles she had commissioner from her.

“It was insane,” Bella said of the amount of donations she received. “I was honestly thinking we would only make a little bit.”

Dawkins said the money — and the pretty card Bella made — was a “really sweet surprise.”

“It’s a really gracious gift from a 15-year-old that loves theater,” Dawkins said. “I’ve got to hand it to her, I don’t know many people that would see something that needs to be done — especially at 15 — and go out and get it done.”

Dawkins said the funds will likely go towards equipment to put on future livestreamed performances.

Bella’s work for the Theatre started off with backstage work, but she recently started acting with a one-woman show in the Zoom-based “Corona Chronicles” the Theatre produced in early August. She will also act in the Theatre’s production of “The New 20’s” later this year.

“What I really love about the Theatre is that it gives me a home away from home, it’s like a second family,” Bella said. “Merrie has welcomed everyone who has come in.

“I really feel like I can be myself there,” she continued. “It’s helped me gain a lot of confidence.”

Bella added that working with the Theatre is what she loves doing the most, and said she is looking more ways to support it in the future. It’s been hard for her to watch the Theatre struggle since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Theatre is has been unable to hold in-person performances due to the social distancing restrictions, but has planned to livestream multiple shows in the coming months.

“(Raising this money) has just inspired me a lot more to do what I love and try to help out the Theatre and the community in general, but especially the Theatre because of the impact it’s had on my life,” Bella said.

The Theatre’s next performance is “The Last Train to Nibroc” on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

