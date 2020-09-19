Hinson Lake fishing pier renovated

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

City of Rockingham workers this week replaced the aging fishing pier at Hinson Lake. The city partnered with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to refurbish the fishing pier, remove the existing docks and install new floating docks, install a new boat ramp with improved grade and length, refurbish the Leath Footbridge, install new interpretive nature signs and new trash cans throughout, install hard-surface tee pads for the disc golf course and repaint the Rotary Lodge. This work will take approximately two months to complete.