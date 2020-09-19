Depot feeds Hamlet

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Hamlet Depot & Museums on Friday hosted their first Food Truck Friday on Main featuring Seafoodie and Mama Blair’s. Director Mechelle Preslar said she was excited about the turnout, and hopes to expand the event in the future to include live entertainment and activities for families, and to hold it on a regular basis. The Depot is in the middle of a membership drive which offers new members some perks associated with the historic site’s attractions. Those interested in joining can call 910-582-0603 or 910-417-7791, or email Preslar at [email protected]