Rockingham man charged in domestic incidents

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued charges against a Rockingham man stemming from a series of domestic incidents.

Michael Anthony Ferguson, 42, of Devos Drive, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 24, Ferguson allegedly possessed a pink handgun and used it to assault the victim and fired it into the residence of another victim. He has previously pled guilty to felony breaking and entering in Richmond County in 2001, which drew the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and one of harassing phone calls for a domestic incident that occurred in November 2019.

In that incident, Ferguson allegedly threatened the victim stating that he would “shoot whoever comes out of the house” and that the victim would “die tonight,” according to court documents.

He also allegedly made harassing and threatening phone calls stating that “if (the alleged victim) went to court, she would die that day,” according to warrants.

Ferguson was arrested Monday and was held in the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond for the felony charges and a $3,000 secured bond for the misdemeanor charges, but was released on bail Wednesday morning. He is set to appear in Richmond County District court on Oct. 1 for the felony charges and Oct. 5 for the misdemeanor charges.

Per the conditions of his release, Ferguson is ordered by the magistrate to have no contact with the alleged victims in any way.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety indicate that Ferguson has past convictions for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in 2005 in Richmond County, for which he served a year and three months in prison. He was also convicted of misdemeanor assault on female and possession of stolen goods in 2003 in Richmond County, for which he served about three months in prison.

