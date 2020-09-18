Cole Auditorium to hold socially distanced ‘Car-certs’

HAMLET – Live entertainment is coming back to Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium.

After having to cancel or postpone more than 130 events due to COVID-19 precautions, the Cole will now transition to a new format that has been approved by the Richmond County Health Department to ensure public safety.

Beginning this month, RCC will present “Car-certs” at the Cole featuring a regional performance each week for six weeks. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars while watching the performers on a stage that will be set up in front of the Cole. At the gate, the vehicle owners will be provided with the FM station to tune in on their car radios to hear the band, but the parking lot is designed so everyone can see the band and the action.

The first “Car-cert” will be the jazz band A New Creation on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

“We are excited for this opportunity to support local artists while also giving people something fun to do with their friends and their family,” Cole Director Joey Bennett said. “We will be taking all precautions to make this a safe, family-friendly entertainment venue for the community to enjoy.”

Mobile food vendors Seafoodie and Kona Ice will be selling refreshments during the concert on Sept. 24. Social distancing while standing in line for the food trucks will be enforced.

Other concerts in the series include rock band The Ponder Project on Friday, Oct. 2; Americana band Whiskey Brown with Rockingham native Rodney Ingle on Thursday, Oct. 8; contemporary gospel group 2nd Chance Ministries on Thursday, Oct. 15; bluegrass band The Axe Handlers on Friday, Oct. 23; and 80s throwback band Cassette Rewind (with Richmond county native Brandon Kirkley) on Friday, Oct. 30. There will be different food vendors at each “Car”cert performance.

For information, call the Cole Auditorium Box Office at (910) 410-1691 or visit www.richmondcc.edu/carcertsatthecole.