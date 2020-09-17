Schools cleared to implement Plan A for K-5 students

“But again, this may not be right for every district, this may not be right for every family. But we want to have that option available because we know how important in-person learning is, particularly for young kids.” — Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that North Carolina’s public schools will have the option of bringing their K-5 students back to school for in-person classes starting early next month.

As of Oct. 5, schools will be able to implement Plan A for grades K-5. Before the school year, the state laid out three different plans for reopenings. Plan A called for all students to attend in-person classes on a daily basis with some COVID-19-related restrictions in place, Plan B called for a remote format with some students learning in-person and others learning remotely, and Plan C called for all students to learn remotely.

Until now, school districts haven’t been allowed to use Plan A. Several districts, including Richmond County Schools, started the year with their specialized versions of Plan B. Others started with Plan C, and many of those districts were preparing to transition to Plan B before Thursday’s announcement.

Again, switching to Plan A for grades K-5 isn’t mandatory. Richmond County is currently operating under Plan B, with K-5 students and students attending self-contained Exceptional Children courses attending in-person classes each day, unless they’ve opted to take remote classes for at least the first nine weeks of school. Cooper specified that middle schools and high schools will still be restricted to Plan B or Plan C for the time being. Richmond County’s students in grades 6-12 are currently using Plan C.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen cited the importance of in-person instruction for elementary-aged students, and she also cited studies showing lower transmission risks among those children when explaining what made the change possible.

“But as we look at the risk also, there seems to be just a different way that the virus is interacting with our younger kids,” Cohen said. “They seem to get COVID less often, the get less severely sick and they transmit it less often. … It doesn’t mean that they don’t transmit it at all, doesn’t mean that they can’t get it at all. It just seems like there is a differential way in which the virus is impacting those kids —which is good, which means the risk is lower at the start.

“… But again, this may not be right for every district, this may not be right for every family,” Cohen added. “But we want to have that option available because we know how important in-person learning is, particularly for young kids.”

Cohen said Plan A includes all of the safety protocols included in Plan B — such as a mask mandate for students and staff, and COVID-19 screening for anyone entering a school building. She said social distancing restrictions in the classroom will be less severe in Plan A than in Plan B, but students will be situated “as far as possible” from each other.

Cohen noted that the key COVID-19 metrics the state tracks — the trajectories of COVID-19-like syndromic cases, confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of the total amount of tests administered, and hospitalizations are declining, but the numbers are still higher than officials want them to be.

According to data provided by Richmond County schools, 13 school staff members, three central office staff members, 26 students learning remotely and three students taking in-person classes have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday evening. Of the staff members that have tested positive, three work at Fairview Heights Elementary School, two work at L.J. Bell Elementary, one works at East Rockingham Elementary and one works at West Rockingham Elementary. At the middle schools, two staff members at Ellerbe Middle and one staff member at Rockingham Middle have tested positive. Three Richmond Senior High staff members have tested positive as well.

The majority of positive tests among students have come from Richmond Senior High, where 15 students learning remotely have tested positive. Richmond Early College High School has had two virtual learners test positive. Each of the county’s four middle schools have had at least one virtual learning student test positive — Hamlet Middle has recorded three cases, Ellerbe Middle has recorded two cases, and Cordova and Rockingham middle schools have logged one case apiece.

At the elementary schools, three students learning traditionally have tested positive — one from East Rockingham, one from Fairview Heights and one from Mineral Springs. Two virtual-learning students at Fairview Heights have also tested positive.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.