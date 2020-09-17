Depot to host food trucks

HAMLET — The Hamlet Depot & Museums will host a pair of food trucks on Friday amid their membership drive to keep the public engaged with the historic site.

Food Truck Friday on Main will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 in the Visitor’s Center parking lot. Local food trucks Seafoodie and Mama Blair’s will be serving visitors. The first such event for the Depot, Director Mechelle Preslar said she wanted to “start small” while COVID-19 cases continue to rise to keep people safe, and hopes to expand when restrictions are loosened.

“We’re just trying to play it safe,” Preslar said. “When the COVID numbers go down we hope to be able to expand and include live music and other activities.”

The membership drive has not been done in several years, but Preslar brought it back to held raise money for the Depot which has been hurt by the pandemic. Without being able to hold events or fundraisers, and with the gift shop being closed since March, there aren’t many other options for revenue.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have a love for trains and railroad heritage and that I think would like to be a friend of the Depot,” Preslar said.

Those who sign up to be a member will get a discount on a commemorative brick that would be placed on the walkway to the Depot, will have a discount on all items in the gift shop, be able to rent the Depot’s Rotunda at a reduced cost, receive a new quarterly e-newsletter and e-invitations to special events. Those who donate will receive a “don’t be a COVID-19 conductor” face mask with a train design on it.

Depot members have made a friendly competition of the membership drive to give the Depot a boost. Those interested in joining can call 910-582-0603 or 910-417-7791, or email Preslar at [email protected]

Since COVID-19 has closed the Depot’s exhibits, Depot staff are working on setting up a virtual tour that will be accessible through its webpage, hamlethistoricdepot.org. The tour will be available in October, according to Preslar.

“Since they can’t come out to see us they can at least get a piece of (the experience),” Preslar said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]