First responders inspect the scene of an accident between two tractor trailers Thursday afternoon.

Tow trucks came to haul away the wreckage of the truck carriage Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up on I-73 due to wreck between two tractor trailers Thursday afternoon.

ELLERBE — Shortly after noon on Thursday, a tanker truck collided with the rear of another tractor trailer near Exit 30 on the northbound lanes of I-73/I-74 after failing to reduce speed in wet, rainy conditions, according Trooper A. Oxendine, the state trooper in charge at the scene.

Oxendine said there were no injuries to either of the drivers involved in the accident, just property damage to the tanker.

Several state troopers, along with the Ellerbe Fire Department and the Ellerbe Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Traffic was stopped on the interstate for about two hours while debris was cleared from the accident and tow trucks hauled away the wreckage.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 73 and 74 were cleared for traffic again around 2:15 p.m.

The front carriage of the tanker sustained most of the damage. The carriage was hauled away by tow trucks, while another truck carriage was brought in to haul away the tanker.

Traffic delays were minimal because troopers and Richmond County sheriff’s deputies redirected most oncoming traffic using the Exit 30 on ramp and off ramp.

