Norman’s next steps could involve General Assembly, treasurer

NORMAN — What does a town need to do to have its charter voluntarily suspended?

Norman, a small town of approximately 130 residents, is considering taking that route in order to have the state step in and help the town with its financial troubles after consulting with the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG). Eureka, a small town of approximately 200 residents in Wayne County, had its charter suspended last year for similar reasons. Eureka’s finances were in dire shape, and by having its charter suspended the town could turn over its money and assets to the N.C. Treasurer’s office.

H.B. 336 put Eureka’s charter suspension into effect. The act is set to expire in 2024, and it includes several provisions. For example, no annual audits are required for Eureka during the suspension; the Wayne County Board of Elections can’t conduct an election for mayor or commissioner of the town during the suspension; and all money owed by the state to the town is to be collected by the Treasurer’s Office to be held and used for the Town.

If Norman pursues the suspension of its charter, the process could look similar to Eureka’s but the plan for handling Norman’s finances and operations will vary.

“Regarding suspending a charter, there are no procedures set in state statute,” said Jean Klein, regional planning director at LRCOG. “In the instances when it has occurred, members of the legislative delegation covering the jurisdiction have worked with staff from the office of the N.C. Treasurer and the jurisdiction to develop a plan for that jurisdiction which was memorialized in a local act of the N.C. General Assembly.

“A suspended charter could be reactivated or dissolved,” she added.

The town is already in contact with Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Norman. Town Council had previously been referred to Pinehurst-based lawyer Michael Newman to discuss their future plans, but McInnis told them to hold off on doing anything else because he might be able to find the town a more “economical” option.

Norman lost almost all of its monthly revenue when the Richmond County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this year to change its sales tax revenue distribution method from per capita to ad valorem. Norman is now receiving no sales tax revenue because ad valorem distribution is based on property taxes levied within the previous fiscal year. Norman doesn’t levy any taxes on its residents.

Norman’s main source of monthly income is now $475-per-month rent payments from a wood pallet manufacturing business that is renting the town’s former community building.

Norman Mayor Tonia Collins reported earlier this week that the town’s checking will be depleted in 10 months under current circumstances.

