Norman considers suspension of charter

NORMAN — As the Town Council continues its effort to withstand the sudden loss of 100% of their sales tax revenue, their course of action could ultimately include seeking the suspension of Norman’s charter.

Town Council recently met with representatives of the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG), a regional planning and service agency. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways Norman could extend its solvency after a decision by the Richmond County Commissioners earlier this year to change its sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem, effectively stripped the town of almost all of its income. According to a report read aloud by Councilwoman Renate Mann at Monday’s Council meeting, “a consensus was reached by all that the town may have to suspend the town charter.”

The North Carolina General Assembly can vote to suspend a town’s charter. Eureka, another small town in North Carolina, faced a similar situation last year. Per an Associated Press report, the General Assembly voted to to suspend Eureka’s charter for five years so the state could step in and help fix the town’s deteriorating sewer system and “dire” financial status.

LRCOG advised Council to seek further guidance from town’s lawyer, Jason Deane, as well as Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Norman. From her conversation with the lawyer, Town Clerk Glenda McInnis reported that Deane said he “would be unable to advise us on suspending the town’s charter. He just does not know enough about this to help us.”

Dean referred the town to Michael Newman, of the Pinehurst law firm Van Camp, Meacham and Newman PLLC. Deane noted that Newman’s services would be expensive, but claimed that Newman is an “expert in this matter,” according to a report from Norman Mayor Tonia Collins.

Paying premium prices for legal counsel would put more pressure on Norman’s alarming financial situation. The only significant income the town is taking in is the $475-per-month rent check from Alfonso Carrillo, whose wood pallet manufacturing business is based at the town’s former community building. Collins reported that the town’s checking account will be completely depleted in 10 months.

McInnis advised the town not to contact the law firm just yet. He said he might be able to find a “more economical alternative” for the town.

City Council is now waiting to hear more from McInnis before deciding what to do next.

