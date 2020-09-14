Brewer named a ‘Jobs Champion’ by NC Chamber

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce last week recognized Rep. Scott Brewer as a “Jobs Champion” in its 2019-2020 “How They Voted” report, which evaluates state legislators based on how they voted on bills that the Chamber believes were critical for the state’s job market.

Brewer, a Democrat who represents Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties, voted in accordance with the Chamber’s jobs agenda 80% of the time during the 2019 – 2020 legislative biennium, according to the report. Legislators that logged voting records of 80% or better were named Jobs Champions.

“My top job since taking office has been focused on helping our business owners, farmers, independent contractors and industry strengthen our local economy,” Brewer said. “We have seen tough times due to COVID-19 but I am hopeful that we can rebuild and reboot our local economy – creating jobs, economic growth and industrial development across Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties.”

The bills referenced in the How They Voted report were divided into the three categories of the Chamber’s legislative agenda — education and talent supply, competitive business climate, and infrastructure and growth leadership.

Each category includes several “pro-business” and “anti-business” bills. Per the Chamber’s report, Brewer logged 33 “pro-business” votes and eight “anti-business” votes.

H.B 1079, for example, is listed under the competitive business climate category. The Chamber categorized that bill has pro-business because it provides “relief for businesses that remit sales tax and increasing sales tax exemptions on equipment purchases made by large fulfillment facilities…” Brewer voted in favor of H.B. 1079.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Chamber listed S.B. 737 as an anti-business bill. The bill would have banned the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation. The Chamber argued that, “By banning the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation operations, this bill would have effectively closed many lumber facilities in eastern North Carolina communities where sustaining jobs is especially vital to local economies.” S.B. 737 didn’t move anywhere after being referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate in May.

“Following a strong, pro-jobs long session in 2019, legislators in 2020 showed an unprecedented level of bipartisanship in supporting our state’s response to COVID-19,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “We are grateful for Rep. Brewer’s leadership in helping North Carolina navigate the unique challenges of the pandemic and put us squarely on a path to relaunching our state’s economy. We look forward to continuing to work with him to help chart a new course for our state.”

