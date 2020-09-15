New nonprofit seeks to aid hungry in area

Shoes were among the items people could pick up for free at St. Mary’s Holiness Church on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Combined Unity gave out bags of food, clothing, and shoes, among other items, to those in need at St. Mary’s Holiness Church on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

“It benefits all of Richmond County because they’ll provide food for people in Richmond County who are in need or less fortunate.” — Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A new nonprofit coming to Dobbins Heights seeks to provide Richmond County residents in need with a source of food and clothing.

Combined Unity, a 501c3 jointly run by Sonja Sato and Judy Toney out of Fayetteville, will be using a property owned the Town of Dobbins Heights in the coming weeks to house a food pantry and clothing closet. The Town Council voted last week to allow the organization to use this property, and the expenses to renovate it will be paid by the group.

Sato, a new resident of Dobbins Heights, and Toney have worked together on food pantries for about 10 years. On Saturday, they held their first official event to give away free items at St. Mary’s Holiness Church — though Sato said she has distributed 142 emergency boxes of food to people in need since moving to the area in July.

“The need for food here is tremendous,” Sato said.

At the event Saturday, hosted by Pastor Maria Douglas of St. Mary’s, a group of about a dozen volunteers distributed bags of perishable and nonperishable food including bread and fruits and vegetables, as well as clothing and shoes that had been donated to the organization in Fayetteville, to people in a drive-thru style system. The food is sourced from the Second Harvest Food Bank, Food Lion and private donations, according to Sato.

Combined Unity is in the early stages of organizing a board, but currently has 10 members selected. Their future facility will be 129 Earle Franklin Drive. Mayor Antonio Blue said the Council felt it was a “good idea” to offer the property to the nonprofit in order to help those who live in Dobbins Heights as well as the county as a whole.

“It benefits all of Richmond County because they’ll provide food for people in Richmond County who are in need or less fortunate,” Blue said. “It’s about helping lift up all of Richmond County because we’re all as one.

“I think it’s a great thing for Richmond County,” he continued. “It’s great that agencies that have done business in other cities in North Carolina are helping us to meet the needs of people here.”

Toney said they are looking to replicate what they’ve done in Fayetteville in Richmond County, which would mean adding addition services and a women’s center. Sato said their volunteers are crisis trained as well, able to help people who are in acute situations. They don’t want to just offer food, Toney said, they want to help people get to a stable place in their life.

Combined Unity will hold another event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Mary’s Holiness Church 178 Channie McManus Dr. in Dobbins Heights. Soon, they will start offering food from in front of their future location at 129 Earle Franklin Drive so that people will get used to going there for things they need.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]