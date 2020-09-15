15th Richmond County resident dies of COVID-19

A 15th Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Tuesday morning.

The Health Department was this notified Tuesday morning that the person died on Sunday in a “nearby” hospital. It’s unclear if the hospital where the person was being treated was local or in another county.

This is the third reported death since Friday, and the second in two days. With 27 new cases reported on Monday, and spikes of daily COVID-19 positive cases last week of 31, the highest so far, 28, the second highest, and 18, and now three deaths, this is the worst period of impact of the virus in Richmond County since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have been in people whose ages ranged from 31 to 95. On Tuesday, Health Director Tommy Jarrell provided a further breakdown of those dying from the virus: two have been African American females, three were African American males, five were Caucasian females and five were Caucasian males.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in a statement.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.