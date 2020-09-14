14th Richmond County resident dies of COVID-19

A 14th Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Monday afternoon.

The Health Department was this notified Monday afternoon that the person died earlier Monday in a “nearby” hospital. This is the second death reported since Friday.

The COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have been in people whose ages ranged from 31 to 95. On Monday, Health Director Tommy Jarrell provided a further breakdown of those dying from the virus. Two have been African American females, three were African American males, four were Caucasian females and five were Caucasian males.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in a statement.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.

Last week saw some of its highest spikes in daily COVID-19 positive cases of 31 on Thursday, the highest so far, 28, the second highest, and 18, the fourth highest.

Jarrell had no explanation for these high numbers.

“There does not appear to be any particular connection,” Jarrell said in an email this week when asked if the spikes were due to any particular outbreak. “Just a lot of new cases.”