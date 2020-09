August birth announcements

Updated at 11:58 a.m., Sept. 15.

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

August 2, 2020

Jessica McCune, Hamlet, a son, Christian Jamar McCune

August 2, 2020

Savannah Sweet, Hamlet, a son, Camden Sweet

August 3, 2020

Emily Byrd and William Riggins, Rockingham, a daughter, Kamryn Grace Mo’nique Riggins

August 5, 2020

Amber White, Rockingham, a daughter, Alessia Joanne Quiros

August 7, 2020

Jasman Blue and LaQuan Davis, Rockingham, a son, Carson Malik Davis

August 10, 2020

Frankey Wall, Hamlet, a son, Katori Umari Dawkins

August 13, 2020

Tajonda Ratliff, Rockingham, a son, Tre’Veion Allen De’Aveion Easterling

August 20, 2020

Abbi and Luke Grooms, Rockingham, a son, Declan Luther Grooms

August 20, 2020

Billy and Brittany Jacobs, Hamlet, a son, Roman Delayne Jacobs

August 21, 2020

Yahaira Barrios and Patrick Douglas, Rockingham, a son, Paxton Ya’mir Douglas-Vazquez

August 23, 2020

Hillary Johnson, Rockingham, a daughter, Helana Johnson

Lizzie M. Short, Rockingham, a son, Legend De’Troy Rayshard Griffin

August 24, 2020

Ashley Parker, Rockingham, a son, Leighton Alexander Gibson

August 26, 2020

Jasmine Breeden, Rockingham, a son, Zykeem Omere Breeden

August 27, 2020

Dilexus York and Tyler Breeden, Hamlet, a daughter, Mia Alexus Simone Breeden