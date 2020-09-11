Pair charged with stealing more than $25,000 worth of camping equipment

ELLERBE – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued more than 40 charges against two people stemming from a series of break-ins and thefts that occurred throughout the month of August.

Mary Elizabeth Monroe, 35, of Pleasant Hill Church Road, and Robert Aaron Callahan, 26, are charged with 11 felony counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and/or entering, four felony counts of larceny and one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle, in addition to 12 misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property, three misdemeanor counts of larceny, two misdemeanor counts of trespassing on posted property and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

Monroe is also charged with three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, while Callahan is charged with one. Warrants were not yet available for the charges against Callahan.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 26, Monroe allegedly broke into multiple hunting lodges on Cagle Graveyard Road, caused damage to the door locks and connectors of each, and stole hundreds of camping, hunting and other miscellaneous tools and items, all valued at an estimated combined total of $12,627, according to warrants. She also allegedly stole a white Kiwi by Jayco camper trailer with all contents inside, valued at $6,000.

From one of the hunting lodges, she also allegedly stole a black 1986 Ford pickup truck with a red dog box, valued at $3,500, according to court documents.

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, Monroe allegedly trespassed on posted property and broke into a hunting lodge building on Holly Grove Church Road and stole two axles, four hunting ladder stands, four stainless lights, rope and chains, post hole diggers, a True Temper axe, a table umbrella, a Hitachi table saw, two camping cots, seven sleeping bags, one hunting swivel chair, seven camping chairs, one window air conditioning unit, cookwear, a TV, a fan, a double buddy heater, two propane bottles, pruners, orange hand liners, two power cords, three zero-gravity chairs and a battery-powered lantern, all valued at a combined total of $3,484, according to court documents. She also allegedly stole a white and brown Nomad camper trailer, valued at $2,500, and caused $200 of damage to the camper.

On Aug. 8, 26 and 27, Monroe allegedly defrauded three victims of $60, $980 and $100 by selling them stolen items that weren’t hers to sell, court documents indicated.

Monroe was arrested Sept. 4. She and Callahan are currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond each for all the charges. They are both set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Sept. 17.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety indicate that Monroe has past convictions for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in December 2015 in Richmond County, for which she was sentenced to probation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia in January 2018 in Richmond County, for which her probation was revoked and she served about three months in prison.

Callahan has no past convictions in the state.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.