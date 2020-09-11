Fire fighters hold memorial stair climb in memory of 9/11 dead

Tyler Nalley symbolically climbs 110 flights of stairs to honor the fire fighters who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

From left, Eli York, Tyler Nalley, Dillan Hurd, and Chris Hurd pose after completing their 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Rockingham Planet Fitness Friday morning.

ROCKINGHAM — With this year’s 9/11 memorial traditions cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, a group of local volunteer fire fighters got together for a Stair Climb to honor the sacrifice of the first responders who scaled the 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center to save as many people as they could from the burning building.

Dillan and Chris Hurd, Eli York and Tyler Nalley, along with Mike Broadwater, of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department got to the Rockingham Planet Fitness at 5 a.m. Friday morning in full gear to get on the stair stepper. This endeavor isn’t about speed or proving anything to anyone, rather it’s an attempt to get a glimpse into what their brothers and sisters went through on that infamous day.

There were 343 fire fighters killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, according to NYFD.com.

Broadwater, who is also a supervisor with Planet Fitness, said that when Northside heard the march down East Broad Avenue had been cancelled, asked his manager if they would allow the firefighters to perform a Stair Climb at the newly opened gym. Broadwater had been to other climbs at departments around the state, and Planet Fitness has supported this tradition across the country.

“It’s rewarding to put yourself in the shoes of people who came before you,” Broadwater said. “Fire service is one big family.”

Sept. 11 had a life-changing impact on Broadwater, though he was only 8 or 9 years old at the time. He was in school when it happened and watched it on T.V.

“For the next 19 years, it hasn’t been an every-day part of my life but it definitely had an impact because it definitely chose my career path,” he said.

Dillan Hurd, 17, wasn’t yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, but growing up with a fire fighter father, Chris Hurd, she developed a reverence for those who gave their lives to save others that day and it inspired her to volunteer.

“It was hard but it was nothing compared to what they did,” Dillan said of their tribute Friday morning. “I’m honored to be able to get to do that to show respect to those who serve and who served that day.”

Chris, 49, was a fire fighter in New Hampshire and he would often travel to the west coast to fight their wildfires. He was working in a cardiac unit in New Hampshire about three hours from New York when the towers were hit.

“You feel so helpless as it unfolds,” Chris said. Looking back, he recognizes that he’s made a career doing what those men and women did, and said it’s “special” to see that our society remembers them so well.

“We haven’t forgotten about them and we won’t,” he said.

Chris quit the fire department when he had kids, but joined Northside in recent months to spend time with his daughter before she “flies the coup.” There he’s been able to go through trainings and refresh his basic skills alongside his daughter while getting to know the rest of the department, an experience he called “humbling.”

“I can hopefully pass on some of the things I’ve learned to this next generation of fire fighters,” Chris said.