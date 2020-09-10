Volunteers raise the walls on new Habitat build for first-time homeowner

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The “raising of the walls” is a momentous occasion for any Habitat for Humanity house build.

It’s the day a house goes from just a foundation and concrete filled pad to starting to look like a livable structure.

“It’s our favorite day,” said local executive director for Habitat for Humanity Amie Fraley. “It’s always fun in that empowerment of being the people raising that first wall and the significance of what we’re doing there.”

Soon-to-be homeowner Aurilla Shaw said she and her three children are “very excited” about the house and seeing it built.

“I’ve never been able to do something like this,” she said, “so it’s neat.”

About 12 to 15 volunteers arrived at the Westfield Drive site at 8 a.m. Thursday morning ready to do their part to help make Shaw’s dream of owning a home come true.

Slowly and methodically, teams of volunteers worked with the Habitat contractors to raise and connect each section of pre-built wall panels around the base of the house.

The sound of hammer to nail and power saws rang out through the neighborhood and echoed through the woods around the build site as the structure of the house began to take form.

Most of the volunteers had worked on Habitat for Humanity house builds before, but for some, it was their first time.

Fraley said the construction of the house takes about four months. The Daily Journal previously reported that the house would be complete by December or January.

Once it’s done, there’s about another month-long period to complete the paperwork finalize the guaranteed affordable mortgage and the closing of the house. Next, they have a dedication day and housewarming party for when Shaw and her kids officially move in.

“We get to celebrate with the family and dedicate and bless the home,” Fraley said.

Fraley said they have eight more build days scheduled, but they can make more if they need to because of COVID-19. She also added that they will have to outsource some of the interior work on the house that is usually done by volunteers, such as drywall installation and painting.

“We would love to have additional funding, if people would like to be a part of this project, but can’t come out and volunteer because we will have to pay a little bit for some contractors that usually we get to use volunteers for,” Fraley said. “So if people want to help us with that. That’s awesome.”

Habitat for Humanity’s house build is part of the United Way’s modified annual Day of Caring campaign, which is taking place over three days this year, Sept. 10, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the home build, call the Rockingham ReStore at 910-817-9576, or visit www.sandhillshabitat.org to sign up.

“Any way that people can help support this idea, the whole concept of creating affordable housing for people, we’d love for them to give us a call and we can see how they might want to get involved,” Fraley said. “Our ReStore in Rockingham needs volunteers, so if people are getting a little stir-crazy at home, if they would like to come, they can volunteer Thursday through Saturday.”

This build is the 16th Habitat build in Richmond County. It is funded by First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, Freedom Baptist Church, Rockingham Church of God Prophecy, and the mortgage payments from current Habitat homeowners.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.