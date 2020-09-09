Grant allows RCC to expand CNA program

HAMLET – Richmond Community College has been able to expand its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program to meet the growing demand for more healthcare professionals thanks to a grant from GlaxoSmithKline Foundation.

The grant from GlaxoSmithKline has allowed the College to offer more Nurse Aide II classes, place more students in local internships and expand the CNA laboratory. Previously only offered in the spring at RichmondCC, the Nurse Aide II course is now offered throughout the year during daytime and evening hours. In addition, a hybrid course that includes both online and face-to-face components is planned for 2021.

While CNA 1s may work in long-term residential facilities and rehabilitation centers, completion of the Nurse Aide II course (CNA II) is required for most hospital settings.

“Through our partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, RichmondCC will be able to fill CNA II positions in our communities,” Dean of Allied Health & Human Services Janet Sims said. “Both students and healthcare industry leaders have requested this program. Our goal is to produce 30 CNA IIs each year.”

CNAs provide intimate, hands-on healthcare to patients in medical settings, helping with bathing, dressing and the basic activities of life. While CNAs can be found in hospitals, the majority of them work in nursing and residential care facilities, where CNAs interact with patients on a regular basis and get to know them personally. Many CNAs also provide home healthcare services.

“The value of the CNA cannot be measured. They’re on the front lines of patient care and play a critical role in our healthcare system,” Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said. “Because of the generous support from GlaxoSmithKline, we are able to expand our CNA programs and prepare more students for very important and rewarding careers.”

The next Nurse Aide II class will be held Jan. 11 through March 22. To learn more or to sign up, call (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.