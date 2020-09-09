County moves forward on grant for housing relief

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday held a public hearing on their intent to apply for a state grant for COVID-19 relief and agreed to move forward in the application process.

This public hearing and vote were the first steps required to be taken to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The details of the grant itself are not yet available, though County Manager Bryan Land said at the Board’s monthly meeting last week that, if they were approved to receive the grant, it would cover delinquent house payments, delinquent rental payments and delinquent utility payments.

“I feel confident we’ll hopefully land that as well” in addition to the Coronavirus Relief Fund money the county recently distributed to the municipalities, Land said last week.

The county will hold a second public hearing on this application at its October meeting. By then, the application will have been drafted and will be available for review by the public. Citizens will be notified of when they can and how they can submit comment.

In order to apply for the CDBG grant, the county had to update its Citizen Participation Plan to include a section that allows for virtual public hearings. The updated section allows for a county government to, under a declaration of an emergency by the governor or General Assembly, to hold virtual public hearings if in-person public hearings may be a health risk.

Under the newly amended plan, virtual public hearings are required allow questions to be asked in real time to allow elected representatives to answer for all people who are in attendance whether over the phone or via a video conference. The county must provide written notice of this meeting that specifies that it will be held virtually, along with instructions of how to access it.

The virtual public hearings must be accessible to those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency, to the greatest extent possible, free of charge. These hearings must also be recorded and those recordings must be made public.

