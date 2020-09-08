Pair charged with trafficking meth

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple drug charges against a Rockingham man and a Hamlet woman.

Byron Christopher Campbell, 48, of Safie 2nd Avenue, and Silenta Alta Luther, 44, of Peggy Mill, are both charged with one felony count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances. Campbell is also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Sept. 2, Campbell and Luther allegedly possessed 38 grams of methamphetamine, intending to deliver and sell it in a 2007 Toyota Yaris, according to court documents.

Campbell allegedly possessed a Mossberg 410 pump action shotgun, having been pled guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance in February 1992 in Richmond County Superior Court.

Campbell is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond, while Luther is held in Richmond County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond. They are both set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Thursday.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show Campbell also has past convictions for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license in Richmond County in 1994, for which he served one year and two months in prison. Records show Luther has past convictions for felony breaking and entering and speeding to elude arrest from 2018 and 2019, respectively, in Richmond County, for which she served four months and 20 days in prison.

