Rockingham approves sale of water tower lease

ROCKINGHAM — City Council on Tuesday approved the $409,400 sale of the city’s lease agreement with Cellco Partnership — which does business as Verizon Wireless — to install telecommunications equipment on the city’s water tank located next to the Rockingham Police Department.

“The sale of these leases is advantageous to the city for several reasons,” Assistant City Manager John Massey wrote in a memo to Council. “The sale generates an immediate lump sum of cash for the city that can be put toward a large project as opposed to having lease payments trickle in over a 25-year period; and the buyer of the risk agreement assumes the risk of the lessee opting out prior to the end of the agreement – only the first five-year period is guaranteed.”

The city received eight offers to purchase the Cellco Partnership lease agreement. SBA Site Management had the high bid of $409,000. The deal includes a 50-year easement for “future collocations” that allows SBA to install, remove, operate and maintain equipment on the tower. Per the terms of the easement, the city will receive 65% of the gross revenue collected from any additional tenants installed on the site.

Verizon Wireless now has a 90-day window in which it can choose to exercise its right of first refusal — meaning the company can choose to buy out the lease and maintain it themselves, City Manager Monty Crump said.

“That’s part of the terms of the deal,” Crump said. “Either way, (the purchase of the lease) will be through Verizon or SBA. It’ll still be a while before we actually are able to close on this deal. But we will be able to close as soon as that 90-day first right of refusal period ends with Verizon.”

The lease commenced on July 1. The initial lease term is five years, and it automatically renews for four more five-year terms unless the lessee opts out after any five-year term. Assuming the agreement lasts the full 25 years, the total value is $714,296,70.

Since the lease began in July, workers have been installing Verizon’s equipment on the tower.

“Verizon has indicated we should see a significant improvement in several service areas off that tower,” Crump said.

The money the city gains from the sale will go toward its ongoing downtown revitalization efforts, Crump said. Specifically, the sale will fund floor repairs at the former Food King building at 305 E. Washington St., which has been vacant since the end of 2016 when Food King closed its doors after being in business for 45 years. Crump noted that the city’s final intake from the deal will be around $400,000 once the city pays a buyer’s premium to Cell At Auction LLC, the company that handled the sale.

The City of Rockingham acquired the vacant building for $60,000 in February 2018. Since then, the city has sent thousands of dollars to improve the aesthetics and functionality of the building in preparation for a potential tenant. Massey said in November 2019 that there had been discussions with interested parties, but the city was still searching for the building’s next tenant.

In an email last week, City Manager Monty Crump said the city has had “several serious inquiries” about the building. He noted that the building could be used as a restaurant, office space, a shopping center or several other options.

Crump said Tuesday that the renovations using the money from the water tank lease sale will help make the building more marketable.

Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson reiterated that, by selling the lease, the city is no longer at risk of losing income caused by a tenant opting out of the deal.

In other business, City Council approved the appointment of Kristin Hudson to the Historic Preservation Board. Council also approved a resolution to allow the Rockingham Police Department to apply for a $25,000 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.