Discovery Place Kids reopening soon

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place Kids announced on Tuesday that it will soon reopen for business after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discovery Place is a museum that includes a variety of science exhibitions and live shows for children to check out. Museums have been allowed to reopen at half capacity as of last Friday, a result of Gov. Roy Cooper loosening some of the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions.

Located at 233 E. Washington St. in downtown Rockingham, Discovery Place will have a members-only reopening weekend on Saturday, Sept. 19. The museum will then open its doors to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The museum’s new operating schedule will be Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The museum will have several protocols in place to control its capacity and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tickets will need to be purchased online, and each patron’s temperature will be checked at the door. Face coverings will be required for all staff members as well as guests over the age of 2, per the museum’s website. Patrons will be able to stay as long as they want when visiting the museum, but they will be assigned specific times to arrive at Discovery Place.

