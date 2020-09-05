Commissioner candidate shares platform

When former Ellerbe Mayor and Republican candidate for county commissioner Lee Berry dropped out of the 2020 race in July, the Richmond County Republican Party had to work to find someone else to take his place.

In stepped Toni Maples, then a member of the Richmond County Republican Party’s Executive Committee, who was suddenly put in the position of coming up with her own platform rather than supporting the platforms of other candidates.

“When Lee put in his resignation I thought and thought about it and prayed about it,” Maples said after her appointment was announced. “A couple of people recommended me and then the vote was unanimous … I feel like it’s a positive direction.”

Maples said she is currently working on applying for a Rural Development grant to support Richmond County’s smaller communities — meaning Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights, Hoffman and Norman — as well as to another grant for teacher supplements to make their pay comparable to surrounding counties. She is doing this with the direction of Congressman Dan Bishop’s office, for which her husband, Chris Maples, is district director.

As a county commissioner, Maples said in email that she would work with Richmond County Economic Development to bring in industry and jobs to the county to provide more employment opportunities and increase the tax base for the county.

Drawing on her graduate school experience of surveying residents in the East Rockingham area, Maples has made increasing access to education a major piece of her platform. Her survey found that out of 7,200 citizens, 35% at the time did not hold a high school diploma, but many recognized that this was something they needed to be successful, though they faced challenges.

“After meeting and interviewing some of them they all mentioned that they would like to get their GED,” said Maples, who taught with Richmond County Schools for 19 years and has a Master’s Degree in Education from Liberty University. “Many of them do not have transportation, nor do they have the money to pay a taxi or ART to take them back and forth to Hamlet. The ones interviewed said many times throughout the conversation they regretted quitting school but at the time they didn’t have a choice and now that decision is hurting them.”

To help solve this, Maples wants to partner with Richmond Community College to set up satellite sites in areas around the county, such as the Place of Grace Campus, where people can come to take college classes virtually via Zoom while their kids are at school.

Maples would also use her position as a county commissioner to work to give kids a place to be productive and have fun away from video games or on the streets.

“There are numerous grants out there that would assist in the renovations of one of these vacant buildings in the county and fund it for a certain amount of time,” Maples said.

Maples said she would want a facility like this to offer a trampoline area, an obstacle course, yoga, karate, batting practice, indoor kart racing, and an escape room.

Maples graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1991, before moving on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from RCC. She then graduated from Greensboro College with an Executive Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, and finally earned her Master’s Degree in Education in Administration and Leadership from Liberty University.

Locally, she chaired the Habitat for Humanity Women Build, has been an ambassador for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, volunteered with the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary, has been a Boy Scout leader and earned the District Scout Leader Award, was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year by the VFW Post 4203, is a licensed personal chef, and is a member of the Pi Omega Pi National Honor Society for Business Teachers.