11 Graduate from RCC’s detention officer program

HAMLET – Eleven newly certified detention offices were celebrated at Richmond Community College after they graduated from the Detention Officer Certification training program on Aug. 26.

Graduating were Ethan Brewer, Carey Castillo, Betty Jones, Jamal Lilly, Aaron Locklear, Thomas Simon, John Sousa, Jannett Suarez, Phillip Waddell, M. Waldrop and Christina Zell.

Prior to presenting the officers with their certificates, Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, thanked the many law enforcement agencies for supporting the detention officers in training and the purpose they serve within the community. Those agencies included Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Rowland Police Department.

“To the officers who invested their time in Richmond Community College to prepare for your career, I wish you the best of luck as you grow as law enforcement officers and leaders in your community,” McInnis said to the graduates.

Capt. B.J. Knight, director of the Detention Officer Certification Course, who has made a lifelong career in corrections, also congratulated the officers for completing the 174-hour training program and for having a desire to go into this particular field of law enforcement.

The next Detention Officer Certification class begins Sept. 14 and ends Oct. 14. Class will be held Monday through Friday at the Morgan Center on RichmondCC’s Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg. Cost is $180, but the tuition fee is waived for anyone employed as a detention officer holding a sponsorship from a detention center.

For more information or to sign up, contact Director of Public Safety Training Percy Crutchfield at (910) 410-1708 or [email protected]

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.