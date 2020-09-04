Rockingham man facing charges of robbery and assault

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with robbery and assault.

Christopher Anthony McLester, 19, of Short Street, is charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 26, McLester allegedly stole $1,500 cash from the two victims using a handgun, according to court documents.

He then allegedly struck one of the victims in the head with the handgun, court documents indicated.

McLester was arrested on Aug. 28 and was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond, but he is currently out on bail. He is set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Sept. 10.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that McLester has no prior convictions in the state.

