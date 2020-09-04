Cities receive relief funds, officials grateful despite ongoing need

Richmond County and its municipalities have much greater needs than what they received from the Coronavirus Relief Funds in July to make up for COVID-19 expenses, but their leaders are thankful to receive assistance.

Richmond County identified more than $6.4 million in expenditures that qualified for CRF, while Rockingham requested $2,431,333.25; Hamlet requested $940,697; Ellerbe requested $137,236; Dobbins Heights requested $23,917; and Hoffman requested $6,250. Norman did not apply for CRF funds, according to Richmond County Finance Director Mac Steagall.

All that the county was required to allocate to the municipalities was $462,355, which is 25% of the county’s total CRF of $1,849,421.

Under the county’s plan for allocating these funds, each municipality that submitted their requests by Aug. 31 would receive a minimum amount of $25,000. The remaining funds were distributed based on the percentage of overall ad valorem tax levies of the qualifying municipalities.

The final amount that each qualifying municipality will receive is as follows:

• Rockingham: $232,704 (50.33% of available CRF, based on the city’s percentage of ad valorem levy)

• Hamlet: $158,345 (34.25%)

• Ellerbe: $41,139 (8.9%)

• Dobbins Heights: $23,917 (5.17%)

• Hoffman: $6,250 (1.35%)

Dobbins Heights and Hoffman received less than the $25,000 minimum because their request was lower. Any money not used by the municipalities by Dec. 30, 2020 will be distributed to the other municipalities based on the percentage of ad valorem levy.

The funds must be used on COVID-19-related expenses, not to make up for loss of revenue due to COVID-19. The expenses that qualify include medical needs like the expenses of running public hospitals and clinics, including COVID-19 testing; public health needs, such as personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, as well as the cost of cleaning public areas and facilities like nursing homes; payroll expenses for public safety or health-care employees; and expenses to protect public health, including teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid leave for public employees, expenses for maintaining prisons, and protecting the homeless population.

Much was riding on this allocation for the Town of Ellerbe. Ellerbe is struggling financially, in part due to the county’s decision in April to switch to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method without prior notice, and as a result is considering cutting its $180,000 contract with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to keep a deputy within the town’s limits 24 hours a day.

Ellerbe is currently under contract with the sheriff’s office until 2021, but this $41,139 is far from what they need to fund a full year contract. Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger said County Manager Bryan Land told him in August that the town was eligible to receive as much as $134,000 through CRF, though this was subject to change based on the needs of other municipalities.

”($41,139) will at least pay the first 3 months (of the sheriff’s office contract),” Cloninger said in a text Thursday. “I hope we can find the money to continue the contract.”

The mayor added that the town will continue to search for other funding sources. Sheriff James Clemmons has pledged to continue to provide the “same level of service” to the northern end of the county regardless of whether Ellerbe ends their contract or not, according to County Manager Bryan Land. Contract negotiations will begin in roughly the next six months, according to Land.

Land said that even though the CRF funds the county received were much less than their need, they are “thankful” for what they received. Land told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday he and his staff will meet next week to discuss another request for COVID-19 relief money which would cover delinquent house payments, delinquent rental payments and delinquent utility payments.

“I feel confident we’ll hopefully land that as well,” he said.

Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian has previously expressed frustration with the lack of transparency on how the county would distribute the funds leading up to the Aug. 31 deadline for municipalities making their requests.

“This funding will help us purchase supplies and equipment to support our staff and community in our response to COVID-19,” Christian said. “Now that we know the amount, I will begin working with staff to prioritize our needs.”

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump was also grateful for the support.

“There was not going to be enough money to cover all cost and the city would be appreciative of any amount,” Crump said in an email. “It all helps.”

