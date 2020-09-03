The 16th Richmond County build for Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills kicked off Thursday with a team of Habitat workers and three of the organizations “hardcore” volunteers who traveled from Moore County. They got to the site at 8 a.m. Thursday to begin setting up the floor joists and installing the rim board in anticipation for inspectors coming later in the afternoon. The home is being build for Aurilla Shaw, who became eligible after earning 300 “sweat equity” hours, and her three children. The home is set to be completed in December or January, and officially sold to Shaw. There will be a “walls up” ceremony at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 where they will raise the bones of what will be the walls of the home.