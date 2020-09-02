Wadesboro man charged with vehicle larceny

ROCKINGHAM — A Wadesboro man is facing multiple charges stemming from a vehicle theft.

Clyde Wayne Butler Jr., 34, of Meachem Road, is charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer and two traffic violations of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

On Aug. 26., Butler allegedly stole and possessed a red four-door 2011 Kia Forte, valued at $6,000, according to court documents.

While Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest Butler, he allegedly fled from the scene in a vehicle, didn’t stop while going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone, then jumped from the car and ran from deputies.

Butler is currently being held in Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond for the felony charges and a $5,000 secured bond for the misdemeanor charges and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Sept. 10.

Butler is also facing two charges of failure to appear on a misdemeanor, the charges have cash bonds of $4,180.50 and $5,942.84.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show Butler has past convictions for larceny, possession of stolen goods in 2010 in Moore County, for which he served several months in prison.

