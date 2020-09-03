Balloon release held in memory of Jalen David

People in attendance at Falling Creek Park release balloons in memory of Jalen David, who passed away over the weekend. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Jalen David was more than just a Richmond Senior High School basketball player. He was a son, brother, friend, teammate and more.

On Wednesday evening, friends and family gathered at Falling Creek Park to honor and remember David, who passed away over the weekend.

“It’s tough right now, struggling, just trying to be strong,” said David’s head basketball coach Donald Pettigrew. “He’s family. I tell my guys, it’s more than just basketball. We all show so much love to each other, he’s like another son to me.”

More than 150 people in attendance paid their respects to David by saying prayers, having a minute of silence and then releasing green, gold, white and black balloons into the sky.

“As parents, we live in fear of this day right here,” said Bryan Seanback as he addressed the crowd. “We live in fear of getting that phone call that you never want to get in your life.”

Seanback and others who spoke offered words of wisdom to the teens in attendance about staying out of trouble and working hard in order to be successful in life.

Julius Bowden shared his memories coaching David at Rockingham Middle School. He said David would miss practice a lot, and he had to discipline him.

He said he spoke to David’s mother, Krystal Williams, about David’s situation, and Williams agreed that it was the right decision.

“Jalen’s ninth grade year, Jalen came to me and said ‘coach, you know what, that taught me a lesson,’” Bowden said. “He said, ‘I’ll never miss a workout, and I’ll never miss a practice again.”

“And you can ask this guy right here,” Bowden said motioning to Pettigrew, “he never missed one.”

There was an outpouring of emotion all across social media from classmates, teammates and others in the Richmond Senior High School community in the wake of the news of David’s passing over the weekend.

David will be laid to rest Saturday at 1 p.m. at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery.

