School board updated on technology department’s efforts

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools Technology Director Michael Williams explained how his department handled a “very challenging” five-month span during the school board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Williams briefed the school board on the technology department’s initiatives that began last spring, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the school system to shift to remote learning. Since then, Williams and his team have been working to educate staff members on virtual applications while also purchasing hundreds of laptops, hot spots and other items to facilitate virtual learning.

Because of the high demand for laptops and hot spots among school districts, Williams said finding vendors who have supplies in stock has been challenging.

“Computers are like gold right now,” Williams said.

Currently, the district’s students in grades 6-12 are learning remotely, as well as any elementary school students who opted out of in-person learning. Pre-K-5 students and students in self-contained Exceptional Children courses are taking in-person classes, but the district has been obtaining devices for them to use in class as well. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith said that by using those devices in class on a daily basis, those elementary students are building technological knowledge that will be critical if the schools need to revert to virtual learning for all grade levels.

Making sure all of those devices work has been another challenge. And there are plenty of issues to deal with — the district currently has a backlog of 163 work orders, according to Williams.

Some of the major issues Williams referenced included audio quality problems with the district’s oldest laptops. He added that many of the district’s devices are designed to be used within school buildings, where they can be readily monitored and modified.

The district uses Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based device management system, to oversee its devices that are used off-campus.

“The middle schools — Cordova, Hamlet, Rockingham and Ellerbe — sent home approximately 1,700 devices,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, because of time restrictions, we did not get them enrolled in Intune. It’s simply not possible with our time.

“Normally these devices stay in our buildings,” he continued. “They don’t go home. So those devices, and the devices that were sent home with the elementary school students — there was about 600 iPads and about 900 laptops — unfortunately, those devices are configured, so to speak, to stay in our buildings. So we expect to have the most issues with those devices.”

Williams said the technology department will fix issues with those devices “as they come along.”

The school system has a technical support phone hotline (910-582-7913) available for families and staff members. Technology staff members have been tasked with answering calls, and a part-time employee was recently hired to take calls as well.

“That phone rings off the hook from 7:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon,” Williams said. “We miss dozens of calls a day simply because it’s ringing while you’re talking to somebody else.”

Williams added that the presence part-time hotline attendant will free up technology department workers to deal with issues rather than spending hours on the phone.

Williams currently has technicians assigned to each of the district’s 15 schools on a rotating basis. Those technicians can fix technology issues on-site. Williams said one of his next steps is to reevaluate and adjust the technicians’ schedules so they can make progress on the district’s backlog of work orders while continuing to serve the individual schools.

The district has “pretty much covered” the device needs of its virtual learning students, but more devices are needed for the in-person students. Williams said he has ordered 100 hot spots that should arrive any day, and he’s also ordered 400 iPads. He’s working on purchasing more laptops as well.

Williams and Superintendent Jeff Maples acknowledged that hot spots won’t work in several areas of Richmond County because those regions don’t have strong cell network service. The district is currently working on installing a WiFi access point at the Hoffman Community Center to help students in that region who don’t have cell service. There are three additional WiFi access devices that the school system is planning to place around the county.

Associate Superintendent for Auxiliary Services Dennis Quick noted that the public libraries in Hamlet, Rockingham and Ellerbe are providing free WiFi access. Student can access the WiFi by parking in the libraries’ parking lots.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.