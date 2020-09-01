Sheriff’s work with Trump’s Commission complete, Barr to give recommendation

ROCKINGHAM — While Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons’ work with the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice has completed, his work with the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice remains ongoing.

The Commission held the last of its 14 hearings on July 22, and Clemmons said the group has submitted its report of its recommendations to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice. Based on the commission’s findings, Barr will submit a report and issue his recommendations to President Trump within 60 days.

As reported by the Daily Journal in January and based on a statement from Barr, the commission’s goals were to examine the challenges that law enforcement officers face regarding mental health, the recruitment, hiring, training and retention of officers, promoting public confidence and respect in law enforcement and the effects of technological innovations on law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

The Task Force held its third full meeting Friday morning since its establishment by Gov. Cooper in June. In July, they adopted three recommendations, which are that law enforcement agencies adopt a duty to intervene rule when they are witness to instances of excessive use of force or abuse, that law enforcement prohibit the use of neck holds and chokeholds by and that the North Carolina Supreme Court enact a rule that would require an assessment of a defendant’s ability to pay prior to levying any fines or fees.

“[The] recommendations are basic reforms that have been well thought-out by numerous stakeholders, have broad consensus and can be implemented without delay,” said Associate Justice Anita Earls of the NC Supreme Court and co-chair of the task force. “While they are only a start, they represent an important first step in the work of the task force.”

Clemmons said those three items discussed are policies that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has already had in place for a while.

“This is not something that just happened overnight,” Clemmons said. “We were already ahead of the game, as far as reporting the use of force, things of that nature, and doing investigations. Whenever there’s an issue involving a Richmond County deputy, the (State Bureau of Investigation) is called in to assist with the investigation.”

Clemmons said the feedback and public input that the task force receives during working group meetings and listening sessions is important, but that the public has to understand that understanding the law and giving feedback are two different things.

He added that the recommendations the task force makes could end up going to the legislature to look at different laws and how policing is done. But he reiterated that the task force’s work is still very much in its infancy — they are still collaborating with the public, gathering information, communicating and having meetings — and its full recommendations have not yet gone to the governor’s desk.

The task force will submit its recommendations to the governor by Dec. 1.

“We’re working together trying to determine what is best for the citizens of North Carolina and for law enforcement,” Clemmons said. “It’s been a learning experience and a great opportunity because all of us are learning something, all of us have something to bring to the table, and we’re all concerned about these issues in law enforcement and racial equity.”

