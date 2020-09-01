RCC Trustees approve budget for new fiscal year

HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the school’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 during a called meeting on Tuesday.

For the second straight fiscal year, RCC received an allocation of $2,057,460 from Richmond County, which will help cover costs at RCC’s Hamlet campus as well as the new satellite campus in downtown Rockingham. RCC has budgeted for $2,114,960 in expenses from its Richmond County locations, $57,500 more than the county allocation. Barbee said RCC will dip into its $37,500 fund balance to balance the budget, as well as an anticipated $20,000 in revenues from facility usage.

The budgeted revenue from facility rentals — which primarily comes from the Cole Auditorium — is down by almost $50,000 from the previous year’s budget. Brent Barbee, executive vice president and CFO of RCC, said that’s because the college hasn’t been able to rent out the auditorium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“If we do not get the release from the governor to be able to rent that facility out for weddings or things of that nature, then we may have to go further into the fund balance or try to trim our budget later in the year,” Barbee said.

RCC President Dale McInnis said he’s grateful that Richmond County provided the same allocation as last year despite economic difficulties stemming from the pandemic.

RCC also received an allocation of $440,973 from Scotland County, an increase of $14,847 from the previous fiscal year. Those funds will cover expenses for RCC’s Laurinburg campus.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, RCC’s allocation from the state rose from $19,796,323 to $20,005,741 — an increase of just over 1%, or $209,418. That figure isn’t set in stone yet. Barbee said the college’s state allocation should climb to around $22,000,000 when funds carried over from the previous fiscal year are accounted for.

According to documents shared with the Trustees, RCC had budgeted 61.67% ($12,338,202) of its state allocation for instructional programs — including $9,157,411 to cover instructor salaries. The college will spend 25.68% of its state allocation on items that fall under “Instruction and Student Support,” including general institution costs, academic information systems, library, curriculum support, Workforce and Economic Development support, student services and instructional resources. As for other areas, 9.43% of the state allocation will go toward administrative costs relating to executive management, financial services and administrative information systems. The remaining 3.22% of the allocation will go toward equipment costs.

The college has $5,273,854 budgeted for Special Funds. Just under 80% of that money is for Pell grants, and just over five percent of the money is for N.C. student grants. The remainder of the Special Funds money is spread out among several areas such as student activities, campus jobs, scholarships and the federal work-study program.

