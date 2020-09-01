School system receives ‘clean’ audit

HAMLET — The Richmond County Schools Board of Education received a positive audit report for the previous fiscal year during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Dale Smith, of Anderson Smith and Wike PLLC, said the school system did well on both major parts of the audit — one scrutinizing the school’s overall financial status, and the other looking at the district’s compliance with rules and regulation related to federal and state funds.

“We wish it was this clean everywhere we went,” Smith said.

Smith noted that the district used $43,000 from its overall fund balance, an improvement from years past.

“In the previous year end, the district used about $110,000 of its fund balance, so y’all made some improvement there,” Smith told the board.

“Y’all have actually done a very good job of reducing the amount of fund balance that has been used the past two or three years,” he added. “If you go back about three, four, five years ago, y’all were using around $3,000 to $4,000 of fund balance.”

Now is a particularly good time to conserve and build the fund balance, Smith noted, given the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The audit also revealed that the district’s child nutrition program is in good financial condition. The program added $261,747 to its fund balance, aided partially by increased revenue from USDA reimbursements.

Even with meal distribution numbers increasing because of the pandemic, the nutrition program maintained what Smith called a “very good financial condition.” He said that’s not the case for many other districts — some are having to subsidize their nutrition programs through their fund balances.

Board member Joe Richardson commended the district’s bookkeepers for their role in maintaining the schools system’s financial health.

In other business, Richmond County Health Director Tommy Jarrell updated the board on the status of COVID-19 in the county as a whole and in the school system. The health department helps the school system handle cases of COVID-19 and provides guidance on preventative measures.

Jarrell said there have been 15 cases of COVID-19 reported by the schools, none of them involving students or staff participating in in-person classes.

Jarrell also spoke about the upcoming flu season and emphasized how important it will be for people to get their flu shots. Jarrell said the county is “slowly” receiving flu vaccines, and he noted that some pharmacies might already have the vaccines.

“The emphasis to get a flu vaccine has probably never been higher than it is this year,” Jarrell said.

As usual, the health department will work with the school district to offer flu vaccines to its employees. This year the health department will do so with a drive-thru clinic. The date of that clinic will be revealed once the health department receives its supply of vaccines.

Michael Williams, the district’s technology director, updated the board on how his department has fared through the first few weeks of school.

“It’s been a very challenging five months,” Williams said.

Williams spoke about the virtual training programs his staff began implementing when the district switched to remote learning when the pandemic began last spring. He said various tutorials and how-to videos for virtual learning applications are available to staff members.

Williams said one major challenge he’s faced has been finding vendors who have laptops and internet hot spots in stock. Those supplies are in high demand among schools that are holding virtual classes this semester.

To date, the technology department has purchased 400 iPads, 400 Lenovo 330e laptops, 400 Acer Travelmate B118 notebooks, 60 teacher laptops, 240 webcams for teachers, and 300 Chromebooks to help facilitate virtual learning.

Near the end of the meeting, the board approved the hiring of new employees on a personnel report that, along with its usual list of new hires, retirements, resignations and transfers, included six employees requesting leaves of absence due to COVID-19. Of those six employees, two are part-time bus drivers, two are food service assistants, one is an Exceptional Children assistant and one is a bus monitor.

Daryl Mason was the only board member to vote against approving the new hires. The vote happened directly after the board returned from a closed session.

