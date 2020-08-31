ROCKINGHAM — A 12th Richmond County resident has died of COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Monday. This is the third death reported since Thursday.

The Health Department was notified of this death on Sunday, Aug. 30. The deceased was being treated a facility in Richmond County.

The twelve COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have ranged from age 31 to 95.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.

Richmond County saw an increase of 9 COVID-19 cases reported Monday. This brings the county’s total to 690 cases, with five hospitalized and 120 total active. There have been 558 people who have recovered from the virus, and 7,233 tests have come back negative. Of the total people tested in the county, 8.7% have tested positive. Of those who have tested positive, 1.7% have died.