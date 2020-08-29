17-year-old killed in Friday night shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A 17-year-old male died Friday night after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Rockingham police responded to 617 East Broad Ave. around 10:30 p.m. and attempted life-saving efforts on the teen while waiting for EMS to arrive. He was transported to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Rockingham Police Department is not releasing the victim’s name because he is a juvenile.

RPD is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the matter. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.